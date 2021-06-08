Tetris Effect has 2 secret levels and they're both inspired by the classic

Tetris Effect has 2 hidden levels that developer Enhance has revealed how to unlock.

To celebrate the 37th anniversary of Tetris, Enhance has revealed through the Tetris website (via VGC) how you can unlock 2 hidden levels in Tetris Effect. Despite them having been discovered before, this marks the first time that the developer has publicly acknowledged the levels.

The first is a secret '1989' level that was discovered "pretty quickly" and boasts a classic GameBoy retro style. If you fancy unlocking this level, there are 2 ways to do so. The first is by participating in the Weekend Ritual, and if and when the community goal is met, the level becomes available to all participants for the remainder of the 24-hour time period that the event is available for. The second way to unlock it is to raise your Tetris Effect player level to 50, which will make the level available permanently.

There's another level that Enhance says has been discovered but still isn't widely known. The '1984' level hidden in Tetris Effect is the developers' tribute to the Electronika 60's version of the original game. That's the soviet computer that Alexey Pajitnov created Tetris on originally. To unlock it, you'll need to hook up a USB keyboard or some method of entering text that "is not reliant on an OS-level pop-up".

Before you can make use of the keyboard, you'll need to input a code at the title screen using your controller.

PlayStation: (D-pad) Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, O, X.

Xbox/Oculus: (D-pad) Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A.

After inputting the controller code a new screen should open and you can then use the keyboard. You'll need to enter Tetris' birthday here, which is: 06061984. Confirmation of the code being successful should result in a voice as well as a message. The level is then unlocked permanently and available to play in Tetris Effect.

Tetris Effect launched in 2018, and last year in 2020, a multiplayer version released called Tetris Effect: Connected that lets you play the game with friends. The game's creator, Tetsuya Mizuguchi is working on a new game that reportedly makes use of new-gen consoles' sound and haptic technology.

Tetris Effect made our best VR games list alongside many other games to try.