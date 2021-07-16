Tell us your favourite Zelda memory, and you could be in with a chance of winning a Nintendo Switch, Skyward Sword HD, and loads of Zelda prizes

Zelda competition - Nintendo Switch, plus a copy of Skyward Sword HD, and lots of Zelda merch
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda, we've partnered with Nintendo to offer you the chance of winning a Nintendo Switch, a copy of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (which came out today!), the Limited Edition Skyward Sword Joy-Cons, and a load of Zelda goodies - including the Loftwing Amiibo and a Nendoroid Link figurine. 

All you need to do to be in with a chance to win is simply: head to our Twitter, follow GamesRadar, and reply to the below tweet telling us about your favourite Zelda memory using the hashtag #ZeldaMemories. 

If you do, you could be in with a chance to win a neon Switch with a copy of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, along with the Limited Edition Skyward Sword Joy-Cons, the Limited Edition Skyward Sword Loftwing Amiibo, a Skyward Sword t-shirt, a metal Skyward Sword keyring, a Skyward Sword poster, the gorgeous Skyward Sword Steelbook, and the Limited Edition Link Nendoroid figurine that's been sold out for quite some time now.

You will also have to be based in the UK sadly, as this is a UK-only competition, but those of us based in Blighty have until Friday, July 30 to enter. Just make sure you've given us a follow and shared your Zelda memory with the #ZeldaMemories hashtag by Friday, July 31. After that we'll pick a winner and drop you a DM so that we can grab your address to post you all these glorious prizes. 

The full list of everything you could win is below:

  • Nintendo Switch console (neon)
  • Copy of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
  • Limited Edition Skyward Sword Joy-Cons
  • Limited Edition Skyward Sword (Loftwing) Amiibo
  • Skyward Sword T-Shirt
  • Skyward Sword metal keyring
  • Skyward Sword poster
  • Skyward Sword Steelbook
  • Limited Edition Link Nendoroid figurine

The competition closes on July 30, 2021. By taking part, you agree to be bound by the competition rules: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/. Entries must be received by midnight on July 30, 2021 (UK time). Open to UK residents aged 18 years and over. There will be one winner, entitled to the aforementioned prize package. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.

