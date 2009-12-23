Telefantasy Hits On iPlayer

The BBC has just published a list of the most watched shows on iPlayer this year, and a number of SF and fantasy shows make the Top 20, though none of them come near to environmentally friendly juggernaut that is Top Gear. The Top 20 only lists the top-rating show from any one series, which is presumably why "The Waters Of Mars" doesn't register. Impressive result for Being Human, though, considering it’s a BBC3 show.

1 Top Gear: series 13 (Ep. 1, BBC Two, 1,671,100)

2 Top Gear: series 14 (Ep. 1, BBC Two, 1,299,200)

3 Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (Ep. 1, BBC One, 1,173,300)

4 Gavin And Stacey: series 3 (Ep. 1, BBC One, 972,700

5 Question Time (22/10/09, BBC One, 939,400)

6 Life (Ep. 1, BBC One, 869,000)

7 Doctor Who: Planet Of The Dead (11/04/09, BBC One, 811,800)

8 Mock The Week: series 7 (Ep. 8, BBC Two, 656,500)

9 Live At The Apollo: series 4 (Ep. 1, BBC One, 654,100)

10 Horne And Cordon (Ep. 1, BBC Three, 614,800)

11 Waterloo Road: series 5 (Ep. 1, BBC One, 605,900)

12 Being Human (Ep. 1, BBC Three, 603,300)

13 Torchwood: Children Of Earth (Ep. 1, BBC One, 559,800)

14 Merlin: series 2 (Ep. 1, BBC One, 489,400)

15 Russell Howard's Good News (Ep. 1, BBC Three, 453,400)

16 Kirsten's Topless Ambition (28/04/09, BBC Three, 453,200)

17 Spooks: series 8 (Ep. 1, BBC One, 449,900)

18 Shooting Stars: series 6 (Ep. 1, BBC Two, 447,000)

19 QI: series 6 (Ep. 9, BBC One, 422,200)

20 Robin Hood: series 3 (Ep. 13, BBC One, 414,100)