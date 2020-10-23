Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin #1 brandishes 71 covers (and counting) for R-rated mega debut

IDW Publishing has released all 71 covers for its upcoming TMNT: The Last Ronin #1, which showcases one lone Turtle fighting for justice in a dystopian future, the last of his brothers left.

"It's the TMNT event of 2020!" reads the official solicitation for TMNT: The Last Ronin #1. "Springing from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comes an epic like you've never seen before!"

"In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends," it continues. "Kinetic layouts from Eastman, inks from Esau and Isaac Escorza, and a thrilling script full of surprises from longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz all combine to make this one of the most memorable TMNT stories you will ever read! Oversized in both format and page count, this is a perennial TMNT tale that can't be missed!"

The Last Ronin was originally planned as a story to follow up the very first long-form Ninja Turtles arc from their late '80s Mirage Comics heyday – but plans were scrapped when the franchise took off as one of the best selling and best-loved toylines and animated series of the '90s.

"I stored this particular set of notes in an old brown elastic-bound folder with a bunch of other TMNT ideas for 20 years before rediscovering it about 10 years ago in a massive file reorganization," Eastman tells Newsarama of the genesis of The Last Ronin. "When I re-re-discovered the files in late 2018, the ongoing IDW TMNT series was racing towards issue 100, which, after nine years of work it would wrap up a massive storyline... that's when I thought of this story again, but it struck me in a completely different way this time."

Here's the gallery of all 71 covers:

Image 1 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 2 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 3 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 4 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 5 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 6 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 7 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 8 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 9 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 10 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 11 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 12 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 13 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 14 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 15 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 16 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 17 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 18 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 19 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 20 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 21 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 22 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 23 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 24 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 25 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 26 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 27 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 28 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 29 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 30 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 31 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 32 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 33 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 34 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 35 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 36 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 37 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 38 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 39 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 40 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 41 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 42 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 43 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 44 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 45 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 46 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 47 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 48 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 49 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 50 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 51 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 52 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 53 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 54 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 55 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 56 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 57 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 58 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 59 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 60 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 61 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 62 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 63 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 64 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 65 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 66 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 67 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 68 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 69 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 70 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 71 of 71 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Here's a list of all 71 covers, including which retailers will carry store exclusive variants:

Cover A: Art by Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza; colors by Luis Antonio Delgado

Art by Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza; colors by Luis Antonio Delgado Cover RI-A: Art by Kevin Eastman, colors by Brittany Pezzillo

Art by Kevin Eastman, colors by Brittany Pezzillo Cover RI-B: Art by Mateus Santolouco

Art by Mateus Santolouco Convention Exclusive: Art by Kevin Eastman, colors by Fahriza Kamaputra

Art by Kevin Eastman, colors by Fahriza Kamaputra Second Printing: Art by Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza; colors by Luis Antonio Delgado

Art by Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza; colors by Luis Antonio Delgado Thank You: Art by Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza

Retailer variants

El Ray Comics: Chris Callahan

Chris Callahan Collector's Cave: Raymond Gay

Raymond Gay Blank Exclusive

Very Gary Comics: Ryan Browne

Ryan Browne Comic Kingdom of Canada: Sajah Shah (2 versions)

Sajah Shah (2 versions) Surprise Comics: Eric Henson

Eric Henson The 616: Hal Laren (2 versions)

Hal Laren (2 versions) Hanahan Comics: Bob Tkacick

Bob Tkacick Gotham City Limit: Jason Metcalf

Jason Metcalf Epikos Comics: Raymond Gay & Jeremy Clark

Raymond Gay & Jeremy Clark Epikos Comics: Jason Flowers

Jason Flowers AOD Collectibles: Dennis Calero

Dennis Calero Cyn City Comics: Ben Bishop

Ben Bishop Jolzar Collectibles / Wicked Gator: Alan Quah

Alan Quah Jolzar Collectibles / Bullet Proof: Lucio Parrillo

Lucio Parrillo Jolzar Collectibles / Bullet Proof: Johnny Desjardins

Johnny Desjardins Artgerm Collectibles: Kendrik "Kunkka" Lim (2 versions)

Kendrik "Kunkka" Lim (2 versions) Big Time Collectibles: John Giang

John Giang Frankie's Comics: Peach Momoko (3 versions)

Peach Momoko (3 versions) KRS Comics / Black Flag: Raymond Bermudez

Raymond Bermudez Linebreaker Comics: Aaron Bartling

Aaron Bartling InHyuk Lee

InHyuk Lee Independence Day Variant

Toy Whiz: Ben Harvey

Ben Harvey Toy Whiz: Sean Anderson

Sean Anderson Sanctum Sanctorum: Skan Srisuwan

Skan Srisuwan Slab City: Emil Cabaltierra

Emil Cabaltierra Slab City: Camillo Di Pietrantonio

Camillo Di Pietrantonio Big Country Comics: Mike Rooth

Mike Rooth Unknown Comics: Mico Suayan (3 versions)

Mico Suayan (3 versions) Comics Vault: Khoi Pham (2 versions)

Khoi Pham (2 versions) Comics and Ponies: Justin Roiland/Kevin Eastman (2 versions)

Justin Roiland/Kevin Eastman (2 versions) Comics and Ponies: Justin Roiland

Justin Roiland Comics and Ponies: Kenneth Rocafort

Kenneth Rocafort Trinity Comics: Crees HyungSung Lee

Crees HyungSung Lee The Nerd Store: Kael Ngu (2 versions)

Kael Ngu (2 versions) The Nerd Store: Stan Yak

Stan Yak Jetpack / Forbidden Planet: Rich Woodall (2 versions)

Rich Woodall (2 versions) Jetpack Comics: Steve Lavigne

Steve Lavigne Bishart Kids: Noah Sult

Noah Sult Split Decision: Ben Bishop

Ben Bishop Evolve: Freddie Williams II (2 versions)

Freddie Williams II (2 versions) One Stop Shop: Ben Bishop/Jean-Francois Beaulieu

Ben Bishop/Jean-Francois Beaulieu One Stop Shop: Francesco Mattina (3 versions)

Francesco Mattina (3 versions) One Stop Shop: Joseph Schmalke

Joseph Schmalke One Stop Shop: Justin Mason (2 versions)

Justin Mason (2 versions) One Stop Shop: Scott McFarland

Scott McFarland Jak's: Tessa Rose (2 versions)

Tessa Rose (2 versions) Obscurity

Anxiously awaiting TMNT: The Last Ronin #1? Newsarama got an advance look, and we liked what we saw. Here's our review.