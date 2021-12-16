Ted Lasso's mustache goes missing in new Christmas special

The cast of Ted Lasso has reunited for a festive special – with a twist. The new four-minute episode, titled The Missing Christmas Mustache, is stop-motion animation.

The festive season has reached the AFC Richmond locker room, but something is terribly wrong with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) – his face is completely bare, with his mustache nowhere to be seen. The team must band together to find his missing facial hair before he FaceTimes his young son Henry back in the US and gives him a not-very-festive scare.

Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Phil Dunster (Jamie), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Nate), and Juno Temple (Keeley) are also back for the minisode.

The show was nominated for a total of 20 Emmys after its first season, the most nominations for a new comedy in Emmys history. It won Outstanding Comedy Series, while Sudeikis, Waddingham, and Goldstein also picked up gongs for their performances, and the series picked up awards at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards too. The American Film Institute named the show one of its best series of the year and season 3 is on its way.

The series follows the title character, a small-time American college football coach from Kansas who's unexpectedly recruited to coach a fictional English Premier League soccer team, AFC Richmond.