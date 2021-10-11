The new DC Superman comes out as bisexual

DC has announced that the newly-dubbed Superman, Jon Kent, is bisexual. The publisher states that his sexuality will be revealed in November 9's Superman: Son of Kal-El #5.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 primary cover (Image credit: John Timms/Gabe Eltaeb (DC))

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," Superman: Son of Kal-el writer Tom Taylor says in the announcement. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Originally introduced in 2015's Convergence: Superman #2, Jon Kent has taken up the mantle as Superman after his father, the original Superman, decides to focus on extraterrestrial events such as the recent Warworld saga in Action Comics. Jon's sexuality has been teased in previous issues of Superman, Son of Kal-El - with an attraction to a fellow reporter named Jay Nakamura strongly hinted at in recent months.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 variant cover (Image credit: Travis Moore/Tamra Bonvillain (DC))

According to DC, Kent and Nakamura get romantic in Superman: Son of Kal-El #5.

"We couldn't be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms," says DC CCO/publisher Jim Lee. "We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously."

The timing of DC's announcement doesn't appear to be coincidental. The deadline for comic book retailers to finalize their order copies of Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 is October 17 - six days from now. DC appears to be anticipating increased interest and giving readers and retailers time to adjust their orders prior it setting the issue's initial print run.

The confirmation of Jon's sexual identity shortly follows another teen DC hero, Robin (Tim Drake) , who came out as queer in August's Batman: Urban Legends #6.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #4 goes on sale on October 19, with Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 scheduled for November 9.