Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury lets 4 players tackle Captain Toad stages together

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is bringing four-player co-op to the adventures of Captain Toad for the first time.

We already knew that the upgraded Nintendo Switch port of Super Mario World would include full online co-op for all of its standard stages; it's an upgrade over the original 2013 version for Wii U, which was couch co-op exclusive. But a new Tweet from Nintendo reveals that the Captain Toad stages won't miss out on the co-op party either, despite being single-player only on Wii U.

Did you know Super Mario 3D World was the first time Captain Toad was playable in his own mini-adventures? Experience these courses in four-player co-op in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. pic.twitter.com/94aLB4CxsIJanuary 20, 2021

It looks like the first player controls Captain Toad while the rest work as his intrepid, interchangeable assistants (sorry Toadette stans, there's always Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker). As far as I can tell, the design of the stages hasn't changed at all, which means that four players will probably be able to mop up all those green stars pretty darn quick - assuming you can ever stop arguing with Player 1 about where to point the camera.

There were only six Captain Toad stages in the original Super Mario 3D World, so it wouldn't have been a huge deal if they remained single-player only. But it's still pretty cool that you can play the whole thing in online co-op now. OK, not the whole whole thing, since Bowser's Fury only supports local two-player with one as Mario and the other helping out as Bowser Jr., but close enough.