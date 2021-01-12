Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is getting a new trailer tomorrow

Keep an eye out tomorrow for a new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailer, which will hopefully give some insight into this fury of Bowser's and what it has to do with the upcoming Switch game.

If you want to be there right in time for the big reveal, be sure to tune into Nintendo's Twitter account (and presumably its YouTube channel) at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Tuesday, January 12.

Nintendo promises two whole minutes of trailer, so hopefully we'll see plenty of the intriguing Bowser's Fury portion of the title - judging from the Twitter post from Nintendo teasing the trailer, it certainly seems so. "Bowser's Fury will be unleashed in a new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailer tomorrow!" reads the tweet.

Bowser's Fury will be unleashed in a new #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury trailer tomorrow! Come back at 6am PT to see the 2-minute long trailer. pic.twitter.com/gCDpOiViK1January 12, 2021

Nintendo first unveiled Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, an expanded Switch port of the Wii U classic, in a surprise Nintendo Direct a few months back. One of the big draws is the addition of online multiplayer, but I'm most curious about the Bowser's Fury stuff, which Nintendo has kept under wraps. Presumably there will be a new suite of levels, but the only thing we've seen so far is a brief teaser featuring a stormy beach with mysterious monuments to Cat Mario.

"The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game features the same great co-op gameplay, creative levels and power-ups as the original game, but also so much more," teases Nintendo.

While you wait for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, check out the best Switch games to play right now.