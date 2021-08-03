Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie discusses "complicated" controversy surrounding the Ayer Cut

The Suicide Squad has been released in certain parts of the world, but people are still talking about Suicide Squad. Though there's only a three-letter word signifying that these are different movies, they are almost entirely separate, baring a few characters who show up in both.

The original movie – that's the one without the "The" – was directed by David Ayer and has been at the center of some controversy. The filmmaker has recently released a statement disowning Suicide Squad, saying that the studio heavily edited the movie, to a degree that's almost beyond recognition.

DC fans have made themselves heard and called on Warner Bros. to release the "Ayer Cut", but they have seemingly fallen on deaf ears. Now, Margot Robbie has chimed in, telling Variety: "I think that's all a very complicated situation that I am probably not responsible [for]."

However, though being diplomatic and not taking either side, Robbie – who appears in both Suicide Squad movies as Harley Quinn – added that she would like to see Ayer's version of the film.

"I would want to see the cut of every movie that I've been a part of that I've never seen," she continued. "The funny thing is, as an actor and not when you're a producer, sometimes I don't see it until half the country has seen it. Sometimes I see it after millions of people have seen it. You don’t get to see the different iterations along the way, unless you're a producer."

The Suicide Squad acts as a semi-reboot/soft-sequel to Suicide Squad, with Quinn, Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang all appearing in both. However, the new story does not substantially acknowledge the events of the first movie.

Whether the Ayer Cut will ever be released remains to be seen. Zack Snyder's Justice League found its way onto HBO Max – and we've learned to never underestimate a fandom. For more, be sure to check out our report from the set of The Suicide Squad.