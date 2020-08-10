Street magic meets spy games in Shadow Service #1 preview

A new twist on the spy and magic genres is coming August 19, and Newsarama has an expansive first look. Vault Comics has provided a 10-page preview from its upcoming supernatural mystery series Shadow Service #1 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Corin Howell.

Shadow Service focuses on Gina Meyers, a witch/private eye who is drafted into the United Kingdom's magical spy service, nicknamed MI666.

(Image credit: Vault Comics)

"Worried your partner is cheating? Need a missing person found? Gina Meyers is the private investigator for you," reads Vault Comics' synopsis. "Sure, she's a witch who worries that her powers make her more of a monster than the crooks she's trying to catch, but it's not like London's criminal underworld is literally going to hell... is it?"

The extended preview seen in the gallery below shows off not only some of Gina's witchy powers, but the horrifying and harrowing threats she'll face as she runs down the truth of the magical mysteries she's tasked with solving.

"This is definitely a character-based story, where the lines of who you can trust are blurred and someone is always ready to either stab you in the back or devour your soul, sometimes both at the same time," Scott tells Newsarama. "And that's before we get to the car-chases, assassination attempts, betrayals, and gadgets - all delivered with a sprinkle of brimstone."

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 2 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 3 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 4 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 6 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 9 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 10 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 11 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 12 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 13 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 14 of 14 (Image credit: Vault Comics)

"I've been playing around with the concept of supernatural spies for years, so I guess it originally came from the concept, although I could never find the right hook," he continues. "Then, quite randomly … the character of Gina Meyer came together almost fully formed in my head. Suddenly all the pieces fell into place.

"Her story was the lynchpin for everything, a witch working as a private detective that is recruited by Britain's supernatural secret service… or MI666 as it's known to its enemies."

Shadow Service #1 is due out August 19.