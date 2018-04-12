Stick some God of War in your Grand Theft Auto 5 with this very special Kratos mod

If you're more mouse and keyboard than DualShock 4, you're probably feeling a little sore at all those rapturous God of War reviews that hit today. The bad news is, they're right, and you're missing out. The good news is that you can still experience some Kratos magic on PC, thanks to a very special GTA 5 mod.

Spotted by PC Gamer , Lê Tuấn Khải's Kratos—God of War 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 mod features the Ghost of Sparta, complete with his Blades of Chaos. It's a little bit weird watching the mighty Kratos smash his way around San Andreas, or try to punch the crap out of a biplane - but weird is what the modding community does best.

If you're going to rush and install this, just make sure you follow all the installation instructions and practice safe-modding. We're not responsible if you act recklessly and download digital herpes onto your hard drive or anything.

Lê Tuấn Khải' is a busy bee in the modding community. He's also knocked out files for Marvel's Black Panther , Rocket from The Guardians of the Galaxy, and a Robocop bike .

Don't worry about ending up on Rockstar's naughty list: last year, the company gave modding the green light with an official statement. "Rockstar Games believes in reasonable fan creativity, and, in particular, wants creators to showcase their passion for our games," it said.

"After discussions with Take-Two, Take-Two has agreed that it generally will not take legal action against third-party projects involving Rockstar’s PC games that are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of third parties."