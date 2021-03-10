Steven Spielberg to direct a movie based on his childhood

Steven Spielberg's next project will be a movie about his own childhood, according to Deadline . The movie will be inspired by his experiences growing up in Arizona, which the director has often spoken about as being a big inspiration for his filmmaking. This will be the first time Spielberg has properly explored his early years on screen.

Michelle Williams is reportedly in talks to play a role loosely inspired by Spielberg's mother, but sources say the character will have a "separate and original voice". The currently untitled movie is set to start shooting in summer 2021, with plans to release it sometime in 2022. It will also mark the first time since 2001 that Spielberg will be involved in writing the screenplay for one of his movies – his last screenwriting venture was for AI: Artificial Intelligence .

Spielberg's last big-screen offering was 2018's Ready Player One , a sci-fi adventure movie based on Ernest Cline's young adult novel of the same name. His next movie is a re-telling of the hit musical West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Maddie Ziegler, which is due to hit theaters this December.

Meanwhile, Williams was recently cast as singer Peggy Lee in the biopic Fever, as well as wrapping filming the Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. On the small screen, she won an Emmy for playing Gwen Verdon in the biopic miniseries Fosse/Verdon.