Steam Summer Sale 2021 reportedly set to begin this week

The Steam Summer Sale 2021 is reportedly set to begin this week with a murder mystery theme.

The Steam Summer Sale 2021 is said to be taking place this week on June 24 according to Steam Database (via GameSpot) a reliable, non-affiliated source that revealed the dates back in April 2021. While no official announcement has been issued by Valve, meaning it's worth taking this with a grain of salt, Mystery Badges have started going live, further solidifying the upcoming sale.

The sale has been noted to begin on June 24 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST and will come to an end on July 8.

While there are no mentions on what deals we can expect to see, there's no doubt that we'll see a mixture of indie titles and major AAA titles heavily discounted. When it does begin, you can expect us to be combing through the deals and updating our Steam Summer Sale guide.

Valve sent out an email to partners announcing the @Steam Summer Sale 2021 dates, confidentially of course.Since the partners already leaked it, the sale will run from June 24th until July 8th.⏰ https://t.co/FINTCW7BV2April 27, 2021 See more

Currently, Steam is wrapping up its Steam Next Fest event that ends today. There are already a number of deals available that are outside of the Steam Summer Sale 2021, such as Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for under $30, Dark Souls III at $14.99, and State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition for $19.49 alongside others.

The Steam Summer Sale 2021 should also have a theme tied to it as previous years have had. Back in 2019, the sale was themed around Grand Prix, in 2020 it was a road trip theme. While the Mystery Badges may not be indicative of what the theme will be this time, it looks like we could expect to see a murder mystery theme unfolding. Player's will also be likely able to earn Steam Points and earn rewards.

We'll keep our ears to the ground for official confirmation on when the Steam Summer Sale 2021 takes place, for now, it's worth getting ready to grab some more games for your backlog, or at the very least locking your card away!

On the topic of deals, today is the last day of Amazon's big sale, so make sure you read our guide to the best Prime Day laptop deals so you can be ready for the Steam Summer Sale 2021.