StarCraft II advertised on side of planes

The livery will feature a character image of Jim Raynor, a Terran hero from StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty and appears on the side of a B747-400 and B737-900, both of which will fly domestic and International routes until the end of the year.





As well as the obvious advertising this gives the game wherever the planes travel, Korean Air are also quite pleased about the image it lends the airline. Their Executive Vice President Yong-won Suh explains:

"eSports is an established part of youth culture all around the world. We look forward to positioning ourselves as a global airline that appeals to the younger generation by operating airplanes wrapped with StarCraft II images and celebrating the launch of StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty."

The StarCraft II planes take to the skies this week - let us know if you see one in the wild.

June 24, 2010