Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is headed to Oculus VR this year

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will bring a new story set around the Disney Park attraction to virtual reality.

The new project coming later this year is a collaboration between ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios, who also previously collaborated on Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series . Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will take players to Batuu, the fictional setting of the real-life Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction. While the real-life park experience is flanked by Critter Country and Frontierland at Disneyland, in Tales from the Galaxy's Edge you'll be able to explore other parts of the world as you meet both new and familiar Star Wars characters.

The story takes place between the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A piece of production art for Tales from the Galaxy's Edge seems to show Black Spire Outpost in the distance, surrounded by the Batuu wilderness.

(Image credit: ILMxLAB/Oculus)

"The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge," Walt Disney Imagineering creative executive Scott Trowbridge said in a press release. "Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks."

Disneyland and Disney World are both closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the latter is currently planning to re-open in limited capacity in July. Hopefully the situation will have improved by the time Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge arrives later this year, but at least you'll be able to visit Black Spire Outpost one way or another.