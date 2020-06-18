Star Wars Squadrons gets an extended gameplay trailer

Star Wars Squadrons has received an extended gameplay trailer during tonight's EA Play Live showcase.

Chief among the new details on the 5 vs 5 space dogfighting sim was how the game's signature mode, Fleet Battles, will work. These multi-stage matches begin with two teams of 5 dogfighting in the middle of the map. Whichever team wins will then try to destroy their opponents medium-sized Capital Ships, while the other team tries to defend them. Should the attackers manage to pull this off, they'll have the chance to take out their enemies Flagship, with the defenders getting one last chance to repel their foes.

On top of that, we also got a chance to see more of the ships we'll be piloting. There are 8 ships in the game, with 4 classes. They include Fighters that are suited for any situation, Interceptors that are speedy if not that strong, Support ships that keep your team stocked up, and Bombers that deal huge damage at the cost of manoeuvrability.

The game's customisation options were also revealed, including different skins for your craft, customisation options for your pilot, and over 50 components you can add to your ships, making it feel personal to you. All of these can be unlocked by playing the game, and most importantly, one of the customisation items appears to be an Ewok bobblehead. Fingers crossed for an R2-D2 one as well.

There was also an introduction to the game's single-player mode, where you play as two different customizable characters, one who fights for the New Republic and the other who fights for the Empire.

Star Wars Squadrons is set to release on October 2, 2020, and will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will also be playable in VR on PC.

