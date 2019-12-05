Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to introduce new Force powers that will “infuriate some people,” says J.J. Abrams

There's been an awakening. In a galaxy far, far away, the Jedi and Sith have learned some new Force powers, ones that have never been seen before. At least, that's what Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams has promised.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the filmmaker revealed that Episode 9 will introduce a host of new Force powers – including some that will "infuriate some fans." Reasoning why, he told the publication: “It was really important that we not just redo the things you’ve seen, but add new elements—which we knew will infuriate some people and thrill others."

That's not to say that the old ways have been forgotten, with Abrams confirming that they have simply found "new ways of doing sort of traditional, must-have sequences" such as "chases or lightsaber battles". He continued: “We wanted to make sure that this picture also showed aspects of the Force in ways that go beyond what you’ve seen before.”

One such new power may be Rey's ability to jump huge distances. In a recent TV spot, the hero of our story was seen attempting to launch herself from a Death Destroyer onto an escape ship that's a very long way away. Could she use the Force to jump that huge distance?

Abrams, of course, remains tight-lipped over what exactly is in stall for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Previously speaking to our sister publication Total Film about Episode 9, he spoke about learning from Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi – a movie that also introduced new Force powers, such as Luke being able to make an illusion of himself of the salt planet Crait.

“Rian helped remind me that that’s why we’re on these movies – not to just do something that you’ve seen before,” Abrams said. “I won’t say that I felt constrained or limited on 7, but I found myself wanting to do something that felt more consistent with the original trilogy than not. And on 9, I found myself feeling like I’m just gonna go for it a bit more.”

Abrams said. "I won't say that I felt constrained or limited on 7, but I found myself wanting to do something that felt more consistent with the original trilogy than not. And on 9, I found myself feeling like I'm just gonna go for it a bit more."

