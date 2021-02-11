Star Wars: Republic Commando could be coming to Nintendo Switch

It seems as though Star Wars: Republic Commando could be coming to the Nintendo Switch very soon.

Just below, you can see a claim on Twitter yesterday on February 10 that Star Wars: Republic Commando would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The information is based on a bot that trawls games looking for updates that correspond to the Nintendo Switch, and in this case, it would appear that Aspyr Media has updated Republic Commando with a Switch-specific update.

Star Wars: Republic Commando for Nintendo Switch has been leaked, just got an updatefrom @/AspyrMedia pic.twitter.com/FaG30syVKsFebruary 10, 2021

If you recognize the name "Aspyr Media," that's because the developer was very recently in the news for another Star Wars-related reason. According to a well-connected industry insider, Aspyr Media is currently developing an ambitious Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for modern consoles and PC.

Comments from Apyr Media themselves didn't dissuade the rumors, as the developer recently revealed during a livestream that they were busy working on a project based on a pre-existing IP, further churning the rumor mill surrounding the KOTOR remake.

Additional information also points to the leak about Star Wars: Republic Commando coming to the Nintendo Switch. Aspyr Media has previously handed ports of other old Star Wars games like bringing Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 to mobile devices, so it's highly likely that they could be working on a Nintendo Switch port for another older Star Wars game.

No matter the case, we hopefully won't have to wait long until Aspyr Media reveals the nature of the Switch-specific update for Star Wars: Republic Commando. We'll probably be waiting a lot longer for confirmation of the Knights of the Old Republic remake, however.

Recently, Disney revealed that it wouldn't be renewing its exclusivity deal for Star Wars games with developer EA, and Ubisoft would be hard at work on a brand new Star Wars game. However, EA claimed it will still be making Star Wars games going forward, so hopefully we'll be seeing a sequel to Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order alongside the new project from Ubisoft.

While we're waiting for the future of Star Wars video games to arrive, head over to our list of the best Star Wars games for some gems you might've previously missed out on.