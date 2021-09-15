Marvel Comics' Star Wars schedule for December 2021

Marvel Comics' information and covers images for Star Wars comics on sale in December 2021 has been released by Lucasfilm, and it drops right into the thick of what will be the post-'War of the Bounty Hunters' era.

After her surprise debut in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, Solo: A Star Wars Story's Qi'ra is re-establishing the Crimson Dawn criminal syndicate in her own image - with help from the likes of Ren, the namesake of the Knights of Ren that Ben Solo falls into years later.

On the flip side, Darth Vader's solo title is about the Dark Lord of the Sith preparing a response for Crimson Dawn's reappearance and their intrusion into his (and the Empire's) affairs. His plan? He's recruiting "an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins" - wait... Heroes? Vader? There's something else going on here.

In the main Star Wars title, Luke Skywalker has discovered a previously unknown lesson from his Jedi master, Yoda. (Remember, this takes place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi).

In 'The High Republic' era titles, the brewing conflict between the Jedi and the Nihil is picking up both in the Trail of Shadows limited series and the main High Republic title.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 (Of 5)

Charles Soule (W) • Steven Cummings (A) • Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Sabacc Card variant cover by David Lopez

Knights of Ren variant cover By Rahzzah

Warriors of Dawn variant cover by Valerio Giangiordano

Enemies of Dawn variant cover by Clayton Crain

Syndicate variant cover by Khoi Pham

Connecting variant cover by Ario Anindito

Variant cover by Steven Cummings

After the dawn… comes the reign!

The story that began with 'War of the Bounty Hunters' continues here, in the second installment of a trilogy that will reshape the history of the Star Wars galaxy during the Age of Rebellion. Featuring the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force, and a story that will reach from Star Wars’ darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial palace on Coruscant, Crimson Reign is a Star Wars saga like no other!

Star Wars: The High Republic - Trail of Shadows #3 (Of 5)

Daniel José Older (W) • Dave Wachter (A) • Cover by David López

Variant cover by Annie Wu

Variant cover by Gerald Parel

Cold Comfort!

A mysterious attack brings Emerick and Sian together at the Starlight to investigate connections to their case.

Meanwhile, Arathab tries to ambush a Nihil ship with deadly results.

Can Jedi Master Emerick and private eye Sian Holt uncover the clues to solve this case, or are they about to face their deadly demise at the hands of Nihil?

Star Wars: The High Republic #12

Cavan Scott (W) • Georges Jeanty (A) • Cover By Phil Noto

Variant cover by Mike Mckone

Variant cover by TBA

The Hunt For Lourna Dee Continues!

The Nihil have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. Marshall Avar Kriss is more determined than ever to bring Lourna Dee to justice, but does Stellan Gios and the Jedi Council agree?

As Keeve Trennis struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war.

Plus – The truth about Sskeer is finally revealed – but what does it mean for his future?

Star Wars #20

Charles Soule (W) • Marco Castiello (A) • Cover by Carlo Pagulayan

Action figure variant cover by John Tyler Christopher

Lucasfilm anniversary variant cover by Chris Sprouse

Variant cover by Marc Laming

Dangerous Lessons!

Luke Skywalker has found a key piece of instruction in his journey along the Jedi path – the voice of his teacher, Jedi Master Yoda.

But the lesson Luke must learn will not be taught by Yoda, and it will take – and give – more than the young Skywalker could ever have imagined.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #19

Greg Pak (W) • Guiu Vilanova (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

Lucasfilm anniversary variant cover by Chris Sprouse

Variant cover by Russell Dauterman

Dark Order!

In the bowels of Bespin, Darth Vader told his son he wanted to bring order to the galaxy.

Now Vaders' promise is put to the test as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins against the criminal organization known as Crimson Dawn.

What does "order" mean to a Dark Lord of the Sith? How far will he go to fight for it as the depth of Crimson Dawns' infiltration becomes clearer? And what fate awaits the heroes who follow him into battle?

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #19

Ethan Sacks (W) • Ramon Bachs (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Lucasfilm anniversary variant cover by Chris Sprouse

Variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Chaos spreads through the underworld!

As Crimson Reign has ignited the underworld in all-out war, T'onga’s team of bounty hunters – including Bossk, Zuckuss, and Tasu Leech – are running out of time to save the one young girl who can stop the conflict between syndicates!

A mysterious bounty hunter is out to assassinate a high-ranking Imperial officer in a daring hit on a heavily armed cruiser. But was the hunter given the right target?

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #17

Alyssa Wong (W) • Minkyu Jung (A) • Cover by Sara Pichelli

Lucasfilm anniversary variant cover by Chris Sprouse

Variant cover by W. Scott Forbes

Evocations!

Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros stumble upon a strange ritual…

…And stranger enemy!

Will they fall victim to a practitioner of an ancient cult?

