Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 has a game-breaking bug on Switch that stops you from completing the game

The developer is aware of it and is now working on a fix

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2
The Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 has a game-breaking bug that stops players from finishing the game. 

Originally released in 2004, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 was re-released on Nintendo Switch earlier this month which saw the classic Star Wars title get a visual overhaul with new HD cinematics, textures, UI, and more. Not to mention some new content in the form of The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC pack. The only problem with this is - at the moment - players can’t actually complete the game due to a bug. 

As highlighted by a Twitter user (opens in new tab), who tweeted developer Aspyr letting the team know that they’ve been stuck at a specific part of the game for a week now and are unable to pass it due to a bug. Aspyr responded to this with: "This is a known issue that will be addressed in the next patch. While we cannot provide an ETA at this time, we will definitely let you know when the patch is live."

The tweet also included a link to Aspyr’s support page (opens in new tab) which reads: "We've received player reports of a game crash occurring after the Basilisk Crash cutscene when landing on Onderon." Before repeating pretty much the same message that was said in the tweet, that the team is "currently investigating workarounds for this issue" and will update the page with any new information they have. 

