Star Wars Day 2020: Stream The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian doc, and other ways to celebrate

May the 4th be with you, Padwans, Masters, and all the spice runners in between - it's Star Wars Day 2020, and there's a galaxy full of ways to celebrate.

Most of us may be practicing social distancing this year, but trust me when I tell you there are so many ways to party cantina-style. There's a ton of Disney Plus streaming options, including the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , the Clone Wars finale, and the premiere of The Mandalorian documentary. There's also a virtual Star Wars convention going on if you're in the mood to get done up in head-to-toe Darth Maul cosplay (just try not to knock over your grandmother's vintage table lamp with your double-bladed lightsaber). If you're not in the mood for watching or socializing, there are some great Star Wars video games to sink your teeth into.

This year may bring a different kind of Star Wars Day, but if we've learned anything as Star Wars fans, it's that there's always hope in the galaxy - you just gotta know where to look.

Here are all the ways to celebrate Star Wars Day 2020.

Stream the Skywalker saga, including The Rise of Skywalker

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Nothing says Star Wars like a proper movie marathon.

On May 4, The Rise of Skywalker will hit Disney Plus for the first time since it was released in theaters back in December 2019. The divisive final movie in the Skywalker saga (which spans more than 40 years) is still well worth a re-watch, especially in light of the myriad information that was released in supplementary reading after the film hit theaters. Maybe it will change the way you remember the film, maybe it won't, but the prospect of being able to finally watch the complete Saga is certainly exciting.

Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars series finale

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

This is something Clone Wars fans have been waiting for, and it's sure to deliver. Ever since the show "ended" in 2014, the desire to see the story of the time period between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith has grown. When Disney Plus announced it would air the final season of The Clone Wars and it would include improved graphics (including mo-capping the actor who plays live-action Darth Maul, Ray Park ) and run up to and through the events of Revenge of the Sith, excitement grew to a fever pitch. So far, the final season has been spectacular (see my latest review here ), offering us some beautifully poignant moments that humanize the clones, fleshes out Anakin Skywalker's character even more, and highlights the problematic nature of the Jedi through Ashoka Tano's eyes. It all comes to a close on May the 4th, so prepare yourselves, and have tissues at the ready.

Watch the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian documentary

Want to know just how much Werner Herzog loved the baby Yoda puppet? Or perhaps see the incredible way The Mandalorian team used video walls to create breathtaking scenes? You'll get all that and more with Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary debuting on Disney Plus on May 4. Episodes will air weekly after the Star Wars Day debut, so you'll have something else to keep you occupied between the time The Clone Wars ends and The Mandalorian season 2 begins.

Attend a virtual Star Wars Con

(Image credit: ReedPop)

One of the best parts of being a Star Wars fan is the camaraderie amongst us, and though we're all staying safe and staying home, there's still a way to hang out this year. Enter ReedPop and the two-day celebration called An Online Revelry: May the 4th Be With You and Revenge of the 5th. The celebrations will feature a ton of virtual events, including live-tweeting certain films, a Q&A with Ahsoka Tano voice actor Ashley Eckstein, chats with writers, and more. For more details, head here .

Play the new (and final) Star Wars Battlefront 2 DLC

(Image credit: EA)

As GamesRadar previously reported , developer DICE is moving away from Star Wars Battlefront 2 after giving players more than two years of free content. The last big update for the game is DLC centered around Rogue One : the planet Scarif, the tropical planet serving as the Empire's main production facility. The update will also bring Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, the Death Star 2 to Supremacy, and Instant Action game types.

This final update means every single Star Wars movie plus The Clone Wars series is included in Battlefront 2, and there's no better way to celebrate May the 4th than by exploring tons of planets as one of your favorite characters. Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition is currently only $20 on Xbox One, $15 on PC, and $20 on PS4.

Play Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

(Image credit: EA Games)

If you're looking for a well-paced and deliriously fun action-adventure game to spend your Star Wars Day with, meet Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order . In it, you'll step into the shoes of former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, who's hiding from the Galactic Empire after Order 66. But Cal won't stay in hiding for long, as the game lets you travel to new planets, learn new Force abilities, and discover a plan to potentially save the Jedi from complete extinction. If that sounds like the kinda game you want to spend May the 4th with, here's the best deals Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order price we could find.

There you have it, all the ways to celebrate Star Wars Day 2020, from watching films or the finale of The Clone Wars, partaking in some Star Wars virtual cons, or playing a great Star Wars game. The galaxy is at your fingertips. May the Force be with you.