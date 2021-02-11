Star Wars Battlefront 2 writer reveals what Iden Versio would be doing during The Mandalorian

A Star Wars Battlefront 2 writer has revealed what protagonist Iden Versio is up to during the events of The Mandalorian, fuelling speculation that a sequel could be on the cards.

Below, Star Wars Battlefront 2 writer Mitch Dyer replies to a tweet from actor Janina Gavankar, who portrayed protagonist Iden Versio in the 2017 game. Gavankar replies to a fan asking what her character would be up to during the events of The Mandalorian TV series, and the actor replies by pulling in Dyer to fill some gaps in the lore.

During the timeline of Mandalorian, Iden Versio is...A former rebel ✅Ex-special forces ✅A war hero ✅ Married ✅Friends with Shriv ✅About to be a mother ✅Ready for more stories ✅For those who are curious what she might be up to. I know I am. 💞 https://t.co/9onj1Y5q9UFebruary 11, 2021

Of course, this has spurred speculation that a sequel to Star Wars Battlefront 2, continuing the adventures of Iden Versio, is in production. It could obviously be an innocent tease from Dyer and Gavankar, but it's an oddly specific tease, with Dyer writing in particular that Versio would be "ready for more stories" during the period in which The Mandalorian is set.

Those who can recall the events of Star Wars Battlefront 2's story might remember that the game's ending leaves open the possibility for more stories with Iden Versio. After turning traitor to the dark side and joining the Rebels in the events of the game, Versio begins a relationship with fellow turncoat Del Meeko, the latter is then killed by Kylo Ren and his followers as they learn of the location of the map to Luke Skywalker.

However in the Resurrection DLC, Versio is eventually killed by Gideon Hask, Iden's former ally. These events take place around the time of The Force Awakens however, so there's plenty of years to fill in between Iden and Del beginning their relationship and the protagonist ultimately dying to secure plans of a First Order Dreadnought ship.

Looking to the immediate future, it's a busy time for Star Wars games. Aside from speculation of a Star Wars Battlefront 2 sequel, Disney recently announced that it wouldn't be renewing its exclusivity deal with publisher EA, meaning other game developers would be free to make their own Star Wars games. The first of these offshoots is Ubisoft, who is developing a new Star Wars game through their studio dedicated to The Division, while EA plans on making Star Wars games alongside whatever Disney chooses to green light with other developers.

