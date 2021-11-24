Star Trek: Discovery season 4 finally has a UK release date – and it's this week

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 finally has a UK release date – new episodes are arriving on British screens this week.

In the past, the first three seasons of the show premiered on Netflix for international audiences 24 hours after the episodes debuted on Paramount Plus in the US – season 4 episode 1 dropped on November 17 across the pond, which would have traditionally meant a premiere on November 18 in the UK.

However, a recent statement from the official Star Trek: Discovery Twitter account stated that season 4 would be delayed for viewers outside the US and Canada – the statement said the new season would be available internationally in 2022 as Paramount Plus expands globally. Seasons 1 to 3 are no longer available to watch on Netflix, either.

That's not the case for the UK, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland, however. Free streaming platform Pluto TV will drop new episodes at 9pm local time on its Sci-Fi channel each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting with the first two episodes of season 4 on November 26. Season 4 will also be available for viewers in the UK to purchase from November 26.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 sees Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham take a seat in the captain's chair as the crew of the USS Discovery faces an invisible anomaly, over 900 years after the events of Star Trek: The Original Series.