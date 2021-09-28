Squid Game could be Netflix's biggest show ever as director considers season 2 plans

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos revealed that the Korean drama Squid Game could be the streamer's biggest series ever – if the early viewership figures hold (via Deadline ).

The show is the first Korean drama to reach the top spot on Netflix in the US. Consisting of nine episodes, it follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize. They must compete in a series of traditional games, but with deadly twists, risking their lives for ₩45.6 billion (that's the equivalent of around $38 million).

So, will Squid Game get a season 2? The show's writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't sure. "I don't have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2," Hwang told Variety . "It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

The show premiered 10 days ago, but Sarandos didn't reveal just how many households had tuned in so far. The co-CEO made the announcement at Vox Media's Code Conference, where the streamer's other most popular shows were also announced – The Witcher, Lupin, and Bridgerton racked up the most number of accounts pressing play, while Stranger Things, Money Heist, and Bridgerton amounted to the shows with the most minutes streamed. Get the full details of the most-watched Netflix shows here.