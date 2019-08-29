Spyro the Dragon is joining the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled roster this week

It was revealed that Spyro would be gliding into Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled back in early July , but now we know the full details of the seasonal Spyro & Friends Grand Prix, which adds a new track, karts, racers, and of course, the flame-breathing purple dragon itself on August 30. Beenox Co-Studio Head Thomas Wilson detailed the bevy of updates coming to Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in a PlayStation blog , and the TLDR is that things are about to get a lot more purple.

"This season you’ll see Spyro showing up all over the place in CTR – – in the opening menu screen, in the Grand Prix cinematic, and of course, in the game itself. Spyro, Hunter, and Gnasty Gnorc will be added as unlockable playable characters with all of the personality that you come to expect from them. You’ll also see some amazing new karts such as the Spyromobile and Gnasty Ride which give their namesakes some blistering rides to boast about," reads the developer update.

The update lands on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch this Friday. As long as you have a copy of the game and an online subscription to whichever console you're playing on, the Spyro & Friends Grand Prix update is completely free. In addition to Spyro, the update adds Hunter the Cheetah and Gnasty Gnorc (the.... Gnorc?) from the Spyro franchise. It hasn't been confirmed how long the Spyro-themed Grand Prix event will last, but judging from history it's safe to assume it'll be around for four weeks.