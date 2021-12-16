You might be close to giving up on the puzzle that is the Marvel timeline. It’s already zipped past ‘our’ present day and the MCU is getting less and less great at signposting what goes where. But Spider-Man: No Way Home, at least, has a definitive start point and end point – including what year it’s set in. Read on for where exactly No Way Home fits on the Marvel timeline, and how that lines up with some other previous MCU movies and shows.

First, we’ll keep things vague. If you want a more spoiler-filled breakdown then you can scroll to the very bottom.

When does Spider-Man: No Way Home take place on the Marvel timeline?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: No Way Home begins immediately after Spider-Man: Far From Home in the summer of 2024. It ends at around Christmas 2024.

For further frames of reference, that’s six years after Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War and a year after Avengers: Endgame. It even neatly lines up with the events of Hawkeye, which also takes place in New York on Christmas in 2024.

That means No Way Home also comes after the events WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier for certain, though Shang-Chi and Eternals’ place on the timeline is a little less concrete. For now, let’s keep it as simple and straightforward as possible: No Way Home takes place from summer 2024 to Christmas 2024. Easy!

Now let’s get into spoiler territory. More story details are coming after The Green Goblin picture.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

To get into the weeds a little bit more: No Way Home runs from summer 2024 through to Peter starting his senior year at Midtown High in late-August/early September 2024. After his MIT rejection around Halloween 2024 (check out those spooky Doctor Strange decorations), he heads to the Sanctum Sanctorum to ask the former Sorcerer Supreme, Stephen Strange, for his help with a spell that would make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man.

That ultimately leads to the multiverse cracking open and several villains pouring in. Those events it can be assumed all take place between October 2024 and December 2024, with Christmas decorations being up by the time Peter meets MJ in the coffee shop during No Way Home’s epilogue. There’s also a two-week gap between the final battle on the Statue of Liberty and Peter moving into his new dingy apartment, as revealed during J. Jonah Jameson’s newscast.

