Spider-Gwen gets her own symbiote saga in King in Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage #1 preview

Marvel Comics has released preview pages of interior art from Flaviano for King in Black: Gwenom Vs. Carnage #1, a one-shot tying into the upcoming Venom-centric crossover King in Black, in which Knull, the dark god of the symbiotes, arrives on Earth.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Seanan Maguire, longtime writer of Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider's now concluded solo title, the one-shot explores Gwen Stacy's alt-universe Gwenom symbiote and her interactions with Knull as he arrives in the Marvel Universe.

"Gwen Stacy enters the fray against the King in Black!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for King in Black: Gwenom Vs. Carnage #1.

"Bonded to a synthetic symbiote from another reality, Ghost-Spider, aka Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, is unique among the webslingers of the multiverse!" it continues. "But when Knull descends on her adopted home, his gravity well of dark psychic energy will reap unforeseen consequences not only on Gwen, but on her symbiotic suit as well!"

The alt-universe hero version of Gwen Stacy first came to prominence as part of the Spider-Verse crossover, as Spider-Woman/Spider-Gwen. She later took the name Ghost-Spider to differentiate her from Marvel's Jessica Drew, the original Spider-Woman, when Gwen Stacy's adventures began bringing her into the mainstream Marvel Universe as opposed to her own alt-reality.

Here's the gallery of pages and character designs.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I could not be feeling better or more excited right now! You can expect a lot of swinging (and kicking) high, yelling loud, and general chaos," stated writer Seanan McGuire when the one-shot was announced. "I've missed Gwen so much, this is really a gift."

King in Black: Gwenom vs. Carnage #1 goes on sale on January 13.

Here's our review of King in Black #1.