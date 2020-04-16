Solar Opposites is a new show from Justin Roiland that makes Rick and Morty look tame

Thank the stars above, there’s a new show coming our way. Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is bringing similar sci-fi sensibilities to his new Hulu show Solar Opposites – and the first trailer puts even the Adult Swim series to shame with its sweary shenanigans and more R-Rated action. Watch the trailer in full above.

Solar Opposites does a Superman, with Korvo and his family of aliens fleeing to Earth after their planet was destroyed. There, they’re not so much fish-out-of-water as flopping about, desperate for some attention from the humans they encounter in their day-to-day lives at both work and school.

We see Korvo and his kids try to acclimatise to life on the planet. Sometimes it goes well (they help someone walk again with their futuristic technology) and sometimes it doesn’t (said technology goes haywire and runs off into the sea).

In times like these, we all need a slapstick-heavy, silly animated sitcom to see us through. Solar Opposites should scratch that itch.

There’s even all the gross-out humour you’d expect from someone with a mind such as Roiland’s (who co-created Solar Opposites with Mike McMahan), plus you get the sense that he can go further here than he was allowed to on Rick and Morty. Sex scenes, drug use, and butthole jokes are all fair game.

Solar Opposites is streaming on Hulu from May 8, just a few days after the Rick and Morty season 4 return date on May 3.