Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is delayed on PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 has been delayed on PS5.

According to a statement put out by developer CI Games across its social media channels, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is "still set to release as planned on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on June 4", but "unforeseen technical issues" that have "only been very recently discovered" has seen the PS5 version pushed back.

To make up for the delay, the developer confirmed that all PS4 editions will include a free digital upgrade to the PS5 version "ready to download upon its release to ensure PS5 players can still enjoy the game on June 4".

This means that while PS5 players won't be able to play the game with next-gen extras on release day, they can play the PS4 version on release, and then upgrade to the PS5 version just as soon as it's available.

The developer has also offered a further "goodwill" gesture, too, by releasing the first "major DLC (a new and extensive region complete with brand new contracts" free of charge "to the entire playerbase across all versions".

"Once again, we would like to sincerely apologise for the delay and assure you, our valued community, that we are doing everything to resolve it as soon as feasibly possible, but with equal consideration for our already hard-working team," the statement added.