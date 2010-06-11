Sneak peek at next week's huge XBLA sale

We've heard through the grapevine that there's a big XBLA sale planned for next week, including all of last year's Summer of Arcade games. Not surprisingly the deals are only for Xbox Live Gold members. The list:

Shadow Complex

Normal Price: 1200

Blow out Price:560

Trials HD

Normal Price: 1200

Blow out Price:560

Marvel vs Capcom 2

Normal Price:1200

Blow out Price:560

TMNT Turtles in Time HD

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price:400

Splosion Man

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price:400

A Kingdom for Keflings

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Alien Hominid HD

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Banjo Tooie

Normal Price: 1200

Blow out Price: 800

Bionic Commando Rearmed

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Bomberman LIVE

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Braid

Normal Price: 1200

Blow out Price: 800

Castle Crashers

Normal Price: 1200

Blow out Price: 800

Castlevania Symphony of the Night

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Contra

Normal Price: 400

Blow out Price: 240

Crystal Defenders

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Magic the Gathering

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

N+

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Panzer General

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Portal

Normal Price: 1200

Blow out Price: 800

TMNT: 1989 Arcade

Normal Price: 400

Blow out Price: 240

Uno Rush

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Normal Price: 1200

Blow out Price: 800

Zombie Apocalypse

Normal Price: 800

Blow out Price: 400

Jun 10, 2010