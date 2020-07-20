Shin Megami Tensei 5 release date set for 2021 on Switch

Shin Megami Tensei 5 will come to Switch in 2021, Atlus confirmed in today's Nintendo Direct Mini.

The long-awaited sequel will release simultaneously worldwide, meaning American and European players won't have to wait any longer than Japanese players. This was a particularly painful sticking point with Persona 5 Royal, and it's nice to see Atlus syncing its global calendar.

Atlus first announced Shin Megami Tensei 5 in November 2017, and we haven't seen much of it since. Many fans had (not unreasonably) begun to wonder if the game had hit a snag somewhere in development, so it's encouraging to not only see it in action once again, but to have a release window in mind.

The new short trailer for the game gives us a brief look at our protagonist, a young Japanese student who's got me feeling like Professor Oak in that I have no idea if they're a boy or a girl. This series could go either way, but here's hoping for another FeMC. The rest of the trailer is SMT-brand dogma right down to the bone marrow: Lucifer, brutalist fantasy skyboxes juxtaposed with modern Japan, rebirth driven by chaos, and a mysterious humanoid demon who may be tied to our protagonist's abilities.

Based on this trailer, Shin Megami Tensei 5 definitely smacks more of the third game in the series rather than the fourth. So it's only fitting that, alongside today's new trailer, Atlus announced a remaster for Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne, originally released on PlayStation 2 in 2004. The remastered version will come to Switch and PS4 in spring 2021 (according to the Japanese site ), and it looks mighty sharp. It's unclear whether the Nocturne remaster will even out some of the game's rougher edges, but you won't hear us complain about more Shin Megami Tensei.