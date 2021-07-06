Shigeru Miyamoto says his favourite game is Pokemon Go

Nintendo creative fellow Shigeru Miyamoto says Pokemon Go is his favourite game right now.

During a recent shareholder Q&A (via Kotaku), a number of senior Nintendo employees, including company president Shuntaro Furukawa, were asked what their favourite games are. While many of those asked called back to classic NES games, Miyamoto had a slightly different answer.

He said that "I basically tend to play the games I created myself, so I haven't been influenced much by the games of other companies," but that Tetris and Pac-Man had been games that he'd enjoyed when he was younger.

Right now however, Miyamoto says that he's "hooked on Pokemon Go," and that "this game, which I'm playing with my wife, is a dream come true of playing a game with my whole family." Overall, Miyamoto says that he's been enjoying the game with family and friends for a couple of years already, and jokes about the relatively high average age of players in Japan.

It's amusing to note that none of the games that Miyamoto mentioned by name were created by the company that he's worked at since 1977. Pac-Man started out in arcades, while Tetris originally launched in the USSR on the Electronika 60 computer. Pokemon Go might be based on a Nintendo property, but it was developed and published by Niantic.

By contrast, the other Nintendo executives said they played a few more of their own games. Furukawa cited Super Mario Bros, saying that he plays "most of our first party titles. Senior executive officer Ko Shiota said that while he'd grown up with the NES and SNES consoles, his interest in hardware had him gravitating towards Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Senior executive officer Satoru Shibata, meanwhile, said that he's recently finished up the Famicom Detective club games The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind. So even though Miyamoto draws plenty of inspiration from elsewhere, some of Nintendo's other senior employees are sticking a little closer to home in their tastes.

