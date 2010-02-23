She, a Chinese review

Writer/director Xiaolu Guo’s episodic drama follows a journey of self-discovery, which is undertaken by her persevering female protagonist Li Mei (Huang Lu).



Escaping rural poverty and an arranged marriage, this young Chinese woman flees to the big city of Chonquing and begins an affair with a hitman, before an improbable twist of fate has her heading to multicultural East London.



The functionally photographed She, A Chinese isn’t at all lacking in thematic ambitions, but there’s a disappointing sketchiness to the storytelling and Lu’s opaque central turn hinders an emotional engagement in her character’s quest.

