Shang-Chi actor confirms deleted scenes, including a new Wenwu scene

Shang-Chi actor Florian Munteanu, who plays villain Razor Fist in the action-packed Marvel movie, has detailed some of the deleted scenes that should be present in the upcoming home release.

"We had that big end battle, and you [originally] would have seen a bit more there from Razor Fist," Munteanu told ComicBookMovie.com of the sequence in Ta Lo that involved Shang-Chi battling the Dweller in Darkness and its legion of Soul Eaters. Razor First equipped a new weapon during the onslaught – but we didn’t see much of the Ten Rings henchman in action.

"I’m looking forward to people seeing that because there was a reason why he replaced his blade with the dragon sword and fights with two swords, but I don’t want to spoil too much and I don’t want to give away too much."

Munteanu also confirmed we’ll see more of Razor Fist’s origins, including how Shang-Chi’s father and one-time wielder of the Ten Rings "gave him a new life and purpose and a home."

No release date yet for the home release of Shang-Chi, though you can imagine it’ll surely beat the Christmas rush. Its arrival on Disney Plus is also imminent, thanks to the streamer’s commitment to bringing the House of Mouse’s big releases to the service 45 days after it was released in theaters.

