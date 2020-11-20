Shadow Complex Remastered gets a patch that makes it available on PS5

Shadow Complex Remastered is now available to play on the PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Not long after the release of the console throughout Europe and the UK, the list of titles from the PS4 that are now available for the next-gen PS5 has grown by one.

There were a number of titles that had previously been not supported by the PS5 backwards compatibility function, and Shadow Complex Remastered was one of them. The team took to Twitter to announce that, as the result of a brand-new update, issues with the title have been solved and it's now available for players to enjoy on their spiffy new next-gen consoles.

"Our team has patched Shadow Complex Remastered for PS4," read the tweet from the official Shadow Complex account, "and it's now playable on the PlayStation 5!"

Our team has patched Shadow Complex Remastered for PS4 and it's now playable on PlayStation 5! 👍November 19, 2020

This patch is just the latest addition to the list of PS4 games that will be available on the new, next-gen console complete with all of its state-of-the-art hardware. With this addition to the library, this means that there are officially less than 10 titles that are not available on the PS5 through backwards compatibility. The list of games who haven't yet made the cut for various reasons includes the likes of We Sing, Joe's Diner, and Hitman Go: Definitive Edition.

Shadow Complex is a platformer adventure game developed by Chair Entertainment and Epic Games that originally debuted in 2009. The game revolves around a man named Jason trying to find his missing girlfriend in an elaborate underground complex while unwinding a massive conspiracy behind it. With this new patch available, players can now enjoy the remastered experience on their PS5.

