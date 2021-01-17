Senua actor drops Hellblade 2 tease in this tweet

The actor behind the compelling portrayal of Senua in Ninja Theory's Hellblade, Melina Juergens, has tweeted a picture of herself covered in Senua's mystical rune-esque patterns and scars.

Captioned with the slogan "For every battle won, a greater battle takes its place", the image is tagged "Senua Saga" and "Hellblade Senua Saga", both of which, of course, reference the upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 .

As we haven't heard much else about the highly-anticipated sequel, the pic has stoked the fires of speculation, with some fans hoping it's a sneaky pic of Juergens on-set, and others thinking it's just a fun tease showcasing a pal's incredible make-up effects (thanks, Comic Book ).

For every battle won, a greater battle takes its place ⚔️ #senuassaga #hellbladesenuassacrifice Makeup: @puffjockey pic.twitter.com/ORAqwI71VMJanuary 15, 2021

As yet, neither Microsoft nor Ninja theory have commented, so right now, all we can do is chalk this up to a playful tease and hope something more official will drop soon. It's probably best to temper your expectations for a 2021 release, though – Hellblade 2 didn't make Microsoft's recent list of confirmed 2021 games .

Prepare yourselves for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The game was confirmed during The Game Awards 2019 with a surprise trailer that was built entirely in-engine for the Xbox Series X and will be published by Ninja Theory, the same team behind Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

We don't have very many details about the upcoming game, but Senua is obviously the protagonist again, and there's a wild, experimental folk/industrial band called Heilung in charge of the soundtrack .