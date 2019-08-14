This Sega Genesis Mini commercial has the '90s 'tude but isn't so rude

The attitude era of video gaming returns with a new advertisement for Sega Genesis Mini . The ad brings back the "Genesis Does" tagline that Sega jauntily brandished back when it was promoting the original Genesis in the early '90s. The whole ad is a tribute to Genesis commercials of yore, replicating their music, narration, and - as the kids say these days - aesthetic.

All that said, Sega's nostalgic repurposing of snarky marketing wisely stops short of repeating the entire Genesis catchphrase: "Genesis Does what Nintendon't."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7nsBoqJ6s8

I was a Nintendo kid, but even I have to admit it was a pretty good pun. Now that Sonic and Mario are buddies it wouldn't do for Sega to be so aggro in its advertisements. Plus, Sega's doing more or less exactly what Nintendid two years with the Super NES Classic Edition.

The Sega Genesis Mini includes 42 games from Genesis history and two controllers to play them with, offering a mix of well-known favorites like Sonic the Hedgehog and Earthworm Jim as well as cult favorites like Monster World 4 and Comix Zone. Here's the full list of games, sorted alphabetically. The miniature system is coming out on September 19.

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alisia Dragoon

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Columns

Comix Zone

Contra: Hard Corps

Darius

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Earthworm Jim

Ecco the Dolphin

Eternal Champions

Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Monster World 4

Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium

Road Rash 2

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

Space Harrier 2

Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Super Fantasy Zone

Tetris

Thunder Force 3

ToeJam & Earl

Vectorman

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy in Monster World

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck