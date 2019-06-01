See Chris Pratt as a teenage elf in the first trailer for Pixar's Onward

Imagine a world where unicorns are as common as raccoons, trolls replace toll booth operators, and families keep dragons as pets. That's the world of Onward, Pixar's latest film that follows two teenage elf brothers on a mystical journey.

A new trailer featuring Onward's two stars, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland of Marvel fame, dropped this week. It shows off the "suburban fantasy world" Pixar created that combines modern technology with creatures of fairy tales to make a fantastical everyday setting where humans don't exist.

Onward follows Pratt and Holland's characters as they "embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there." The trailer doesn't show that the two brothers, named Ian and Barley, are trying to spend one more day with their father, who was lost when the brothers were too young to know him.

The cast also includes Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, making it stacked with celebrity talent like most other Pixar pictures. Onward comes to theaters on March 6, 2020.

Onward was originally announced at the D23 Expo in 2017, although it didn't have a title then. The director, Dan Scanlon, called it a personal project as he also lost his father when he was young. Scanlon's other credits include Monsters University.

Pixar has Toy Story 4 coming out on June 20 and four other untitled movies coming out before the end of 2022. We could see more about those ones at D23 in August this year.