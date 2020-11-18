Scream 5 wraps filming and gets an official title

Slasher sequel Scream 5 has wrapped filming, and executive producer Kevin Williamson, who is also the original movie’s screenwriter, celebrated the occasion by sharing some pics with the cast on Twitter. He also revealed that the film is simply titled Scream – not to be confused with the ‘96 original of the same name.

The movie will see the return of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, David Arquette’s Dewey Riley, Marley Shelton’s Deputy Judy Hicks, and Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers. The Boys star Jack Quaid also has a role, though not much is known about it yet.

On Twitter, Williamson said: “That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans.”

He added, “I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that [directors] Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team… and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022.”

That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RCuhVUclG4November 18, 2020

and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022. #ScreamMovie @ScreamMovies (3/3)November 18, 2020

Plot details are scarce at the moment, but Williamson revealed at a virtual cast reunion, as reported by Screen Rant, that the film won’t carry on the meta tone of the first four movies: “What I love about the new Scream is that it does take a fresh approach. It’s this beautiful sort of fresh new movie, but it also has this nostalgic factor that runs through it. That to me was a perfect blend of how to do the next Scream. So that was what I was most excited about. I’m blown away by the directors, and I was really nervous because nobody is Wes Craven. I was really hesitant to even jump on board and be a part of it, and boy am I glad I did because I think it’s going to make Wes proud.”

Scream 5 is slated for release January 14 2022, so we don’t have that long to wait until Ghostface is back on our screens. Until then, check out our list of the 30 best horror movies of all time.