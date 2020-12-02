Scream 5 cast were given fake scripts to keep the ending a secret

The cast of Scream 5 were given fake scripts so that no one would know how the film ended. Plot details for the long-awaited horror sequel are being kept tightly under wraps, and it turns out that even the movie’s stars don’t know who Ghostface is this time around.

“There are multiple versions of the draft out there and most of the cast don’t know if they have the right version or not,” producer William Sherak said in a recent interview with Cinemablend . “So we’ve been playing that game with them as well. And the fun of a Scream movie is that everyone is guilty until proven innocent, not the other way around. So the goal is to keep that going for as long as possible and have fun with it."

The franchise’s fifth instalment was confirmed in March, and since then we’ve found out that Scream alumni David Arquette, Courtney Cox, and Neve Campbell will be reprising their roles from previous films. Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, and Dylan Minnette have also joined the cast. Filming wrapped last month, and the official title was announced too – the movie will simply be called Scream (not to be confused with the original 1996 film).

This will be the first Scream movie to be released since director Wes Craven died in 2015. This time, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the movie. Their recent work includes the horror-comedy Ready or Not , starring Samara Weaving and Adam Brody.