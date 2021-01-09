Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World physical edition announced for Switch and PS4

By

There are three boxed versions of Scott Pilgrim: The Game available for pre-order starting January 15

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game
Limited Run Games has announced three boxed versions of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game for PS4 and Switch. The physical editions will be available for pre-order starting Friday, January 15, and for six weeks thereafter.

The standard Scott Pilgrim: The Game physical edition will run you $35 includes a novelty Clash at Demonhead concert ticket, reversible cover art, and a full-color instruction booklet. Or you can opt for the $55 Classic Edition, which comes in a case that was clearly inspired by Sega Genesis game cases. The Classic Edition includes:

  • Full-color instruction booklet
  • Reversible cover sheet
  • Deluxe plastic clamshell case with reversible coversheet
  • Sticker sheet featuring art from the game
  • Physical soundtrack CD featuring music by Anamanaguchi.
  • The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket
  • Overworld map

Finally, there's the epic K.O. edition for superfans. That one features a case that, when you open it, puts on a full-on concert with lights and music from American chiptune band Anamanaguchi. Of course, the ultimate edition also includes a bunch of additional goodies - here's the full list:

  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition Classic Edition
  • Premium hard-shell roadie collector's case box featuring working lights and sound. Opening the case turns on the lights and sound (music from Anamanaguchi) as well as revealing a pop-up scene of Sex Bob-omb
  • Contents in the case can be accessed by lifting the concert stage
  • Full-color instruction booklet
  • Reversible covers
  • The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket
  • Deluxe Classic Edition clamshell case with reversible cover.
  • Hardcover Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game guide book
  • CD & Cassette Original Soundtrack from Anamanaguchi
  • Full-size wooden drum sticks featuring game art
  • Three Sex Bob-omb guitar picks (one each of light, medium, and heavy gauges)
  • Scott Pilgrim loading screen enamel pin
  • Premium high-gloss foil 7 Evil-Exes trading card set
  • Two sticker sheets featuring art from the game

All physical editions of the game include the Complete Edition, announced in September for the Scott Pilgrim: The Game's 10th anniversary (feel old yet?). The Complete Edition includes the base game and two DLC packs: The Knives Chau and Wallace Wells. Limited Run says that while the physical editions are only up for pre-order for Switch and PS4 at the moment, an Xbox One version is coming "at a future date."

