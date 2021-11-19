Scarlett Johansson is producing a mystery Marvel project unrelated to Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson is returning to Marvel to produce a mystery project.

According to Deadline, when Johansson was recently awarded the American Cinematheque Award, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased a "top secret Marvel Studios project" with Johansson producing, which doesn't involve Black Widow (AKA Natasha Romanoff).

"Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. That she's chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for," Feige said. "Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career."

Black Widow was Johansson's final appearance as Natasha Romanoff in the MCU. The film had a hybrid release, debuting in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access simultaneously, and Johansson then sued Disney for what she says was a breach of her contract. The suit was eventually settled, and Johansson will still star in a Tower of Terror film for Disney.

While Johansson isn't returning as Natasha, her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh will soon be reappearing in the MCU as Yelena Belova in the upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

"I can't speak to that," Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas told GamesRadar+ of Yelena's involvement in the series. "But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint's dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can't – I'll just pretend I don't know. Imagine it's a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out."

Hawkeye arrives this November 24, while there's no further information just yet on the mystery Marvel project involving Johansson.

In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.