Save $150 on an Xbox One and Far Cry 5 before this deal ends in a few hours

Read through our Far Cry 5 review and you're thinking about picking it up? Sounds good - but why stop at just getting a brand new game when you could get a fancy new console to play it on? A limited-time bundle deal will save you $150 on the standard price for an Xbox One X and Far Cry 5, letting you appreciate the beautiful Montanan wilderness in 4K resolution. The offer from eBay electronics seller Antonline is normally $459.99 once you add it to your cart, but you can save another $50 by entering promo code PREPSPRING from 1pm to 8pm on Tuesday, March 27.

Xbox One X with Far Cry 5 for $150 off (final price $409.99) with promo code PREPSPRING. Far Cry 5, a brand new shooter, will make a perfect demonstration for your powerful Xbox One X console. Take in beautiful 4K vistas and blow up half the countryside while you're at it in this super-saver of a bundle deal.

Remember back when you had to wait months to save on big games bundled up with consoles? Not any more! Far Cry 5 literally came out today! And don't forget that every Xbox One X comes with a 30-day trial of Xbox Game Pass, which includes full access to Sea of Thieves .

Even if you don't place your order on time to use the promo code, you'll still get Far Cry 5 for free in addition to saving $40 off the normal price of an Xbox One X. But better to save extra money if you can, right? Use that promo code while it lasts - it's good for everything else on eBay too!

For more stuff to play on your splendid new console, consult our list of every Xbox One X enhanced game . And your wilderness adventures will look all the sweeter if you grab one of the best 4K TVs for gaming .