Looks like Sadako from Ringu is crawling out of her well for a Dead by Daylight crossover

A Dead by Daylight Ringu crossover has been announced, with a big new chapter adding a new killer and more in March 2022.

Details are light, but Dead by Daylight director Mathieu Côté says the expansion is "intensely dark and troubling" and "a real heart-pounding experience." Interestingly, the Ringu crossover is partly based on the 1991 novel of the same name by Kōji Suzuki, which inspired the 1998 Japanese feature film and 2002 American remake starring Naomi Watts.

The novel is centered around a mysterious video tape whose viewers are cursed to die at the hands of a vengeful ghost named Sadako. While itself a horror story largely similar to the movies it inspired, its sequels expand the story into a global, metaphysical epic involving different states of consciousness, cloning, and virtual worlds. Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive doesn't say who the killer is in the Ringu crossover, but it's pretty clear that it's Sadako - the trailer even features the well she famously crawls out of in the movies.

"We are very excited about the collaboration with Behaviour Interactive and the Dead by Daylight team. We’ll be sending one of our most haunting characters into the Fog to pour down horrors that will rival all the great predecessors," said Reiko Imayasu, producer at Ringu publisher Kadokawa Corporation. "Fans should beware of their heart; this deadly newcomer will definitely strike them, and they will tremble with fear whilst they wait."

(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive/Kadokawa Corporation)

If it's anything like earlier chapters, Dead by Daylight's Ringu expansion will likely involve a new story event complete with a new killer and survivor. We're assuming Sadako is the killer, but it's anyone's guess who the survivor will be and what story it'll adapt. Could it be the Ringu novel's protagonist, Kazuyuki Asakawa, and his investigation into the deaths related to the cursed video tape? Or will it be Reiko Asakawa from the Japanese film adaptation?

Either way, Dead by Daylight players have an entirely new threat to contend with, not to mention that dreaded "seven day" time limit, to contend with when Dead by Daylight's Ringu crossover goes live in March.

These are the best horror games to play right now.