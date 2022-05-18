RuneScape board game Kickstarter will be 'gamified' with rewards chosen by backers

Steamforged Games has pulled back the curtain on what to expect from its RuneScape board game following its announcement in January. It turns out you won't just be getting exclusive items by supporting the Kickstarter this May 31 - the campaign will be 'gamified' with rewards chosen by the community. The game's pledge levels have also been revealed ahead of the project's arrival on the crowdfunding platform.

Unveiled by the official press release, backers will be "unlocking new cards by exploring Gielinor using a voting system". Much like the Culinaromancer Expansion (and other board games featured on the crowdfunding platform), these cards are a Kickstarter exclusive so won't be available anywhere else. The rewards will also be available no matter which tier of the RuneScape board game campaign you back.

Speaking of which, Steamforged has also unveiled everything you'll get at each pledge stage - and how much they'll cost. We've listed these below, but from first glance, it seems as if the mid-level Gameplay All-in Pledge might be the best for most people. Although it's double the cost of the core set, you're getting all of the expansions alongside each Kickstarter-exclusive item. Because these are bolted on to the main board as bonus areas with their own campaigns, they're probably going to be a good way of extending the life of the game and getting more for your money.

Here's everything that's included within each Kickstarter pledge level.

(Image credit: Steamforged Games)

Core Pledge | $80 / £65

This is the basic version of the game, and it features a replayable campaign that'll last you roughly 12 hours.

- RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg core box

- 14 miniatures (player avatars & bosses)

- 300+ cards

- Tokens, dice, game board & boss boards

- Culinaromancer Expansion (Kickstarter exclusive)

- All unlocked Kickstarter exclusive cards

(Image credit: Steamforged Games)

Gameplay All-in Pledge | $150 / £122

Includes everything from the Core pledge, but with all four expansions that offer a replayable 24-hour campaign.

- RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg core box

- All unlocked Kickstarter exclusive cards

- TzKal-Zuk Expansion

- King Black Dragon Expansion

- Kalphite Queen Expansion

- Culinaromancer Expansion (Kickstarter exclusive)

Deluxe All-in Pledge | $195 / £159

Features everything from the Kickstarter, including all deluxe upgrades.

- RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg core box

- TzKal-Zuk Expansion

- King Black Dragon Expansion

- Kalphite Queen Expansion

- Culinaromancer Expansion (Kickstarter exclusive)

- All unlocked Kickstarter exclusive cards

- Neoprene game mat

- 4 double-sided neoprene boss mats

- Special edition dice

- Wooden tokens

- Metal coins

We've been hands on with the core RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadows of Elvarg set, and our experience with the game's open world has given us confidence that it's something fans will actually want to explore further. Seeing as it's based on RuneScape's early quests and includes fun nods to fan favorites like the Sandwich Lady, this thing is also a nostalgia machine. Even though Steamforged recently got into a spot of bother with the Dark Souls TRPG, the attention to detail here is impressive and suggests RuneScape will hit the same target that the company's Monster Hunter World board game did back in 2021.

This info drop arrives on top of our first look at the RuneScape board game's miniatures back in April - we were given a glimpse of the Knight, Wizard, and green dragon Elvarg. More recently, Steamforged revealed that character avatars will be getting a cosmetically upgraded version during the course of play. That means you'll be able to improve your character as you go. And yes, there are capes.

We'll be putting up our RuneScape board game preview soon, so you can get the full report on how it handles ahead of the Kickstarter going live. Until then, check out our recommendations on other board games for adults to give your next game night some extra flavor.

