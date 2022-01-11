Have these Twitter leaks just confirmed RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders are coming today?

Update: RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders will likely launch soon, after Nvidia announced the card moments ago. These are the retailers to be paying particular attention to in order to have the best chance of securing RTX 3080 12GB stock for yourself.

The original story continues below.

A now-deleted tweet by French retailer Materiel.net may have confirmed that RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders are indeed launching today.

The post has been now been removed from Materiel's official Twitter page, however, Videocardz was able to capture it for all to see. It reveals information consistent with the rumors we knew from earlier in the week, most importantly, that RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders are going live alongside an announcement at 6am PT / 9am ET.

Here's the deleted tweet in full:

(Image credit: Twitter / Materiel)

The Materiel RTX 3080 12GB tweet reads: "Hello Twitter! Are you ready for the launch of the RTX 3080 12GB graphics cards? It's launching at 3pm and there won't be enough for everyone!".

Materiel.net is certainly right about one thing. There's definitely not going to be enough for everyone if the trends we've observed regarding RTX 30 series launches over the past year or so are to be believed. We have no reason to expect a wide surplus given just how limited the pre-order windows for RTX 3080 stock and RTX 3080 Ti stock were.

More RTX 3080 12GB pre-order news may have leaked

We'll be honest, we're skeptical about one deleted tweet. That's why this leaked EVGA RTX 3080 12GB model has us fairly convinced that RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders are going to hit stores right on time.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

Videocardz, also found listed retailer photos of an EVGA RTX 3080 12GB FTW3 partner card. This GPU features a triple fan design and RGB. The box declares specs that would verify all we've heard so far about the rumored RTX 3080 12GB announcement date. The new GA102 GPU features 12GB GDDR6X memory with 8960 CUDA cores and a 350W TDP.

Will RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders go live today?

While we can't say for certain, everything we've read is pointing to the coveted GPU's surprise launch today at 6am PT / 9am ET. What does this mean for you? Well, if you've been after an RTX 3080 graphics card for over a year, you've got a brand new chance at getting your hands on a new and upgraded model.

We'll preface by saying that RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders are not likely to hang around for very long, we're anticipating a few minutes at maximum regardless of country of origin. You'll have to strike while the iron's hot to have any chance of getting one of the best graphics cards for its respective MSRP today.

Retailers to check for RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders

