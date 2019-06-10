Ubisoft's Roller Champions game is playable right now in pre-alpha

Ever wanted to smack someone full in the face while leaping through the air, all while you're on your way to smash a ball into the goal? Now you can in Roller Champions, a new game from Ubisoft E3 2019 that looks heavily inspired by the Roller Derby sport that has people skating round a ring at neck-breaking speeds, and you can play it in its pre-alpha form right now. No rest for the wicked, eh? Injuries are common, kneepads are a must, and you can try it for yourself with Roller Champions, but with a 92% less chance to get physically hurt in the process. I like those odds.

The main game feels kind of Rocket League-y, with players skating around the rink as fast as they can, all in an attempt to score goals through hoops placed along the walls. By the looks of it these hoops level up as the game progresses so you have to wait for the perfect moment to score, but if you get bored you can always just have fun tackling the hell out of other players doing their damnedest to steal the ball from you by any means necessary. So if you've played Rocket League and thought to yourself 'damn, wish I could punch a player in the face right now', the newly-announced E3 2019 game Roller Champions might be for you.

