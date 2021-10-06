Riders Republic Year 1 Pass owners will get a new BMX career

The Riders Republic Year 1 roadmap lays out a year of new modes, special events, and even an entirely new kind of ride and accompanying career mode.

Ubisoft revealed its post-launch update plans for Riders Republic in a new video and accompanying press release. While you'll want to pick up the Riders Republic Year 1 Pass to get the most possible new stuff, you'll still find new stuff to try in each season even if you only own the base game.

The post-launch content will start with the Grand Opening Pre-Season, which will offer "exclusive rewards" for participating in weekly challenges across several multiplayer modes. Meanwhile, Year 1 Pass owners will be able to start blazing across the map with the high-speed Rocket Bike and Rocket Skis, which sound completely safe and legal as soon as the game comes out.

The start of Season 1 proper will introduce new time-limited multiplayer events which you can play to advance through a special seasonal progression system, and Season 2 will introduce the 6v6 Showdown Multiplayer Mode. Finally, Season 3 will bring in the first all-new sport since launch: BMX. Year 1 Pass owners will be able to play through an accompanying BMX career with new sponsors, events, and cosmetics.

Before all that kicks off, the game has to actually come out - and after a few delays, it finally isn't far off. Riders Republic is set to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia on October 28.