Resident Evil Village release date revealed for May

The Resident Evil Village release date has been confirmed as May 7, 2021, Capcom announced today.

The reveal of the date came during the Resident Evil Showcase. Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village will be launching for PC, PS5, PS4 Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on May 7.

Elsewhere in the showcase, we were given a detailed guided tour of Resident Evil Village gameplay by producer Peter Fabiano. The Resident Evil series producer showed us around the castle that Ethan Winters will venture to, as well as detailing some of the enemies and environments we’ll be exploring later this year.

Additionally, Capcom revealed the Resident Evil Maiden demo. This isn’t quite a straightforward gameplay demo however, as it’s instead a small experience designed to showcase the graphics and audio of Resident Evil Village and is exclusive to the PS5. If you remember the Resident Evil 7 Kitchen demo, which took place before the main game and had the player taking on the role of a cameraman with a TV crew, this appears to a very similar set-up.

There are also several special editions of Resident Evil Village being released on May 7. There’s obviously the standard edition, followed by the Digital Deluxe Edition that boasts the Trauma Pack, a digital bonus that has the Samuari Edge weapon, Resident Evil 7 found footage screen filter and tape recorder save point options, immediate access to a harder difficulty setting, and more. Rounding out the trio is the Collector’s Edition, which gives you a fancy statue of an extremely bulky Chris Redfield, steelbook case, cloth map, key art, and the Trauma Pack.

It’s great news that Resident Evil fans don’t have long to wait until the next installment in the long-running horror franchise and even better news that we can experience a slice of it right now on PS5. As for the full game, Resident Evil Village will finally be launching on May 7, 2021 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

