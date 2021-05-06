Every Resident Evil Village lockpick and easy to pick lock locations and maps

You'll want Resident Evil Village lockpicks as soon as you find your first easy to pick lock. With our Resident Evil Village lockpick maps you can find extra ammo supplies behind the easy-to-pick locks and even better, you might find the occasional treasure. Buying ammo from the Duke is expensive and creating your own ammo requires resources, so these are a handy way to top vital reserves.

But in order to get all these extra supplies, you must know where the easy to pick locks and Resident Evil Village lockpick locations are. If you don’t feel like turning the Village inside out by yourself looking, we’re here to help you save some time. Even more: we’ll tell you what’s inside a drawer even before you open it! Don’t want magnum ammo? Then you don’t have to waste a Resident Evil Village lockpick.

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are ‘easy to pick locks’, scattered all over the Resident Evil Village map that can only be opened with Resident Evil Village lockpicks. There’s no minigame involved here, you simply examine an easy to pick lock and, if you have a lockpick, it'll open your inventory where you can select it and to pop the lock open. The lockpick will be used in the process which is why you'll always be looking for more. It will take a while before you get your first lockpick, so don’t worry if you can’t open the first few easy to pick locks you come across.

These simple locks are usually found on drawers, lockers, or cupboards. Once you find one, it will remain visible on the map until you open it. If you want to know the contents of an easy-to-pick lock, its exact location, or the locations of the lockpicks, take a look at these maps for the various areas of the game:

Resident Evil Village lockpick locations - main village map

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are four Resident Evil Village lockpicks to be found more or less in the main Village, although you won't be able to access some of the areas you find them in right away. When you can reach the places or buildings marked on the map, then you'll find the lockpicks here:

On the toilet. In the window opening. In the well. In the window frame.

Castle Dimitrescu lockpick locations and maps

There are three lockpicks to be found in Castle Dimitrescu on the first and second floor, along with the rooftop. So don't expect to pick up any quickly. Just make a note to check these areas as you work your way through the location. You'll find them in this order:

Castle Dimitrescu lockpick, 1F

(Image credit: Capcom)

1. When walking from the Kitchen to the Dinner Hall, you can find a Resident Evil Village lockpick at the end of the hallway on your right.

Castle Dimitrescu lockpick, 2F

(Image credit: Capcom)

2. When you climb up to the Attic, go around the corner to your left after climbing up. Watch out for the body lying on the ground as it's not that dead yet, and the lockpick is behind it.

Castle Dimitrescu lockpick, RF

(Image credit: Capcom)

3. It's easy to miss the Resident Evil Village lockpick in the Armory as... a lot happens. No spoilers if you haven't been there, you'll find out soon enough. But when the smoke has cleared check the corner furthest from where you came in to grab the lockpick.

Heisenberg’s Factory Lockpick locations, B3

(Image credit: Capcom)

1: On a table in the Operating Room, on you left almost as soon as you enter the room.

Heisenberg’s Factory Lockpick locations, MB3

(Image credit: Capcom)

2. When you reach a large mining space with a big drill in it you'll find a Resident Evil Village lockpick in a white metal cabinet.

Resident Evil Village easy to pick lock locations map

(Image credit: Capcom)

Like a lot of things in Resident Evil Village, you won't be able to access all these straight away as your access to some areas will depend on story progress and items. However, when you do pass through these areas, these are the easy to pick locks and what's in them.

You likely came across this lock when entering the Village for the first time. It’s left of the front door. Contains sniper rifle ammo. In the kitchen. Contains shotgun ammo. White cabinet. Contains shotgun ammo.

Castle Dimitrescu easy to pick locks location map

(Image credit: Capcom)

There are a few Resident Evil Village easy to pick locks in Castle Dimitrescu. While one is right next to probably the first lockpick you'll find, and basically acts like a tutorial, most of the game's lock and picks are usually well distanced part. This is where to find all the locks you can pick in Lady D's house.

Directly after leaving the Bedchamber in Castle Dimitrescu, it’s on your left hand side. Contains shotgun ammo. The cabinet in the hallway just left of the Kitchen. Contains a Wooden Angel Statue treasure you can sell to the duke. In the Opera Hall, on the second floor. Walk up the stairs you see on the map, and you’ll find the lock on your right. Contains sniper rifle ammo.

Heisenberg’s Factory easy to pick locks location map

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find two easy to pick locks in Heisenberg’s Factory although you'd be forgiven for missing them what with... that place in general. Plus one of them is an oddly unique container you might not even register as something you can interact with.

On level MB4, in the hallway from the Foundry to the Operating Room, you’ll see a white refrigerator with yellow tape on it. Contains yellow quartz. Same level, in the cabinet outside Heisenberg’s Quarters. Contains magnum ammo.

Let’s grab some lockpicks and start robbing some of the Village’s evil (and not so evil) residents!